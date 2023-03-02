Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

By BC Stories March 2, 2023

VANCOUVER — Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday. 

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them. 

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt. 

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane. 

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

