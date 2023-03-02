B.C. firm gets approval from Health Canada to make and sell cocaine

By BC Stories March 2, 2023

LANGLEY, B.C. — Health Canada has granted a British Columbia cannabis company the right to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine. 

Adastra Labs says in a news release that Health Canada gave it approval on Feb. 17 for an amendment under its controlled substance dealer’s licence. 

It says the amended licence allows the company to “interact” with up to 250 grams of cocaine and to import coca leaves in order to make and synthesize the substance. 

Adastra CEO Michael Forbes says it will evaluate how the commercialization of the substance fits in with its business model in an effort to position itself to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine. 

Forbes says that “harm reduction is a critically important and mainstream topic,” and they are staying in the forefront of drug regulations. 

Decriminalization of up to 2.5 grams of drugs, including cocaine, began in B.C. on Jan. 31, after the federal government approved the exemption as part of a plan to combat the overdose crisis that has killed thousands in the province. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

