At least one dead, several injured in avalanche in southeastern B.C.

INVERMERE, B.C. — RCMP confirm at least one person has been killed in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia, about 150 kilometres southwest of Banff, Alta.
Cpl. James Grandy says several other people among a group of heli-skiers were hurt when the avalanche hit near the B.C. community of Invermere.
A statement from the B.C. Emergency Health Service says it was informed about the avalanche just before noon on Wednesday.
The service sent four ambulances to Invermere to meet incoming helicopters and four patients were taken to hospital, but their conditions were not released.
Grandy says he can’t confirm how many people might have been involved or whether a search is continuing for other possible victims, but he expects to release more information through the day.
Nine people have died in B.C. avalanches this season as unstable snow conditions across most of the province create the potential for large slides.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.
The Canadian Press
