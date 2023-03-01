Moose Eats

By BC Stories March 1, 2023

Moose Eats is your way to spin your way into delicious eats in the city! Listen every weekday morning to Dub & Catarina at 7:10AM and you can win yourself *$25 to:

  • Cass’s Kitchen
  • Red Barn Eatery
  • Olio’s Pizza
  • Brown’s Craft House
  • Papa John’s

From pizza, to sweet treats and a nice lunch out you can win your way to something delicious with Moose Eats!

With Moose Eats you even have a chance to win DOUBLE the delicious by winning two *$25 prizes to local eateries. Moose Eats is sponsored by Cass’s Kitchen, Red Barn Eatery, Olio’s Pizza, Brown’s Craft House and Papa John’s.

Contesting Rules:

  • For the full Contest Rules click HERE
  • Win a prize valued at $25 (such as a gift card or voucher)
  • Winners must wait 30 calendar days to play or qualify for any contests again

 

 

