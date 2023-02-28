Live explosive device safely removed from busy Kelowna, B.C., shopping area

By BC Stories February 28, 2023

KELOWNA, B.C. — Traffic is back to normal through central Kelowna, B.C., after RCMP detonated an explosive device found near a busy route in the Okanagan city.

A stretch of Highway 97N, also known as Harvey Avenue, was closed in both directions for more than seven hours on Monday.

Police say a suspicious package was spotted at around noon and the highway, which runs past restaurants, businesses and busy malls, was closed as a precaution.

A bomb disposal unit was sent from Vancouver to assist.

It arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and detonated the device about an hour later.

RCMP say more information is expected later as investigators try to determine who planted the explosive and what the motive might have been.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.

 (With files from CKFR Kelowna)

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.