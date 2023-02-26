Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Engaging with the Youth

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Back on Wednesday of this week, the City of Fort St John Youth Advisory Council hosted an event at Northern Lights College called Youth Changing Tomorrow. The conference aimed to inform and provide mentorship to local youth about different career paths and find new members for YAC’s panel. A group of local professionals were there to answer questions from attending students and our very own News Director Tre Lopushinsky was on the panel! Here is what he had to say about the experience:
“I had a lot of fun speaking with other local professionals and some of the interested students. They asked very engaging questions and seemed generally curious. Even during the panel, I was surprised at how many kids weren’t on their phones and actually listening. At that age, I’d be sleeping lol.”
We always appreciate the opportunity to get involved with the community and to help inspire the next generation of journalists! Thanks to the Youth Advisory Council for having us!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of February 19 to 25, 2023
- RCMP Recover Stolen Property: thanks to two search warrants, the police found a stolen trailer, three stolen snowmobiles, and more on the same property.
- Massive Power Outage: on Monday night in Fort St John, over 5,900 customers were left without power. Eventually, the cause of the outage was released as being a car accident.
- International Gas: Canadian gas giant Tourmaline Oil Corporation has begun shipping liquid natural gas to international markets.
