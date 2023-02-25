Polls open for Area C by-election

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Polls are open until 8 p.m. for the Area C by-election, where residents will choose to be represented by incumbent Brad Sperling or political newcomer Suzanne Haab.
Voting is taking place at Charlie Lake Elementary School and Baldonnel Elementary School.
The electoral area includes Area C includes Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort and Two Rivers.
According to the Peace River Regional District, 232 residents voted during advance polls in Fort St. John on February 15th and 22nd.
The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.
Haab and Sperling were the only candidates in the Area C election in October 2022.
Preliminary results for the by-election will be issued after 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the final results will be posted to the PRRD’s website on Tuesday, February 28.
