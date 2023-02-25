Neil Young, wife actress Daryl Hannah surprise crowd at Victoria old-growth rally

By BC Stories February 25, 2023

VICTORIA — Singer Neil Young made a surprise appearance today at an old growth logging protest rally at the British Columbia legislature.

Young, playing acoustic guitar and harmonica, sang two songs: “Comes A Time,” which has a chorus about tall trees, and his hit “Heart of Gold.”

Young also addressed the crowd between songs, saying thank you Canada and calling old trees sacred and precious.

He was introduced by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, who said the cold weather was giving her a bit of brain freeze.

The hundreds of people attending the rally cheered wildly as Young, who appeared unannounced, took to the stage and started to play his harmonica.

Many of the people in the crowd dressed up as parts of the forest, including trees, bears, owls and frogs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press

