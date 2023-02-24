Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

By BC Stories February 24, 2023

VANCOUVER — Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry says on Twitter that crews are on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there are some reported injuries, and they are trying to protect buildings from the flames.

Vancouver police say some buildings have been evacuated and traffic in the area has been affected.

Police say they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink says Waterfront Station has been closed at the request of police and extra bus service has been set up between Waterfront Station and Lonsdale Exchange for SeaBus customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023

The Canadian Press

