Moose Talks – FSJ Senior Flyers & FSJ Huskies

On this episode of Moose Talks, it’s another all-hockey episode with the FSJ Senior Flyers and FSJ Huskies talking about their latest seasons
By Moose Talks February 24, 2023

On this episode of Moose Talks, we talk hockey with Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand and Flyers captain Adam Horst who are here to talk about the season that was.

Then, we catch up with Fort St. John Huskies Head Coach Todd Alexander on the Huskies’ historic 35-game winning streak and their prospects in the playoffs.

