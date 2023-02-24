Interim executive director appointed at FSJACL

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) has appointed an interim executive director after Joseph Lang announced his resignation earlier this month.
Trina Sperling has been appointed to the position, effective April 8th, 2023.
The non-profit’s board of directors said Sperling has been with the association for over 20 years, serving in many roles, from front-line staff to human resources and administration.
During her time with the association, she has cultivated strong relationships with the individuals, families and staff, said the board of directors.
She also developed relationships with outside stakeholders, like Community Living BC, other government agencies and local community members.
The board of directors said Sperling has had a leading role in ensuring compliance with audits and has been involved with the planning and execution of fundraising events for years.
“Trina holds a strong commitment to ensure the integrity and direction of the FSJACL is maintained while we continue the recruitment process of finding a new executive director,” said the board.
The board explained Lang is mentoring Sperling to ensure a smooth transition of knowledge and stakeholder relationships.
