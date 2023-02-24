Fort St. John woman to celebrate 100th birthday

A photo of an old woman and her grandchild.
Marie Kirkpatrick and one of her grandchildren. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Long-time Fort St. John resident Marie Kirkpatrick will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 27th. 

Kirkpatrick lived and worked on a farm with her husband and five children on Airport Road for 62 years. The hard work of farm life is what she contributes to her long and healthy life. 

A large group of people stand around a large tractor filled with hay.
Marie Kirkpatrick and her family on their farm (supplied)

“I had a good husband and a good family,” Kirkpatrick said. “We had a big garden and our own animals.” 

Kirkpatrick said she and her husband eventually moved into the city, but they kept the farm on Airport Road. Kirkpatrick’s hard work extended off the farm and into volunteering in the Fort St. John community. 

“I was married for almost 67 years, and I never worked [outside] of the [farm],” Kirkpatrick explained. 

“I organized the candy stripers and did lots of [fundraising] for cancer and different organizations.”

An elderly couple stand in front of a large haybale.
Marie Kirkpatrick and her husband, Neil. (supplied)

Currently, Kirkpatrick is a resident at Heritage Manor II. Along with her five children, she is also baba to ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. 

Two celebrations will be held for Kirkpatrick’s 100th birthday, and she thanks those who have wished her happy birthday already. 

“I hope many more get to see this age.” 

