WANTED: Jack Capot Blanc

By Peace Region February 23, 2023
Jack Capot Blanc. (RCMP)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the community’s help finding 23-year-old Jack Austin Capot Blanc, who is currently wanted on two warrants for breach of Conditional Sentence Order.

Capot Blanc is described as six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Capot Blanc is known to frequent Fort St John, Fort Nelson, Prince George and Kamloops, BC, according to the RCMP.

Police say the 23-year-old is actively evading police to avoid dealing with his warrants.

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. 

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

