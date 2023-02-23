NPSS graduate receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

A North Peace Secondary School graduate was recently recognized for her academic success.
By News February 23, 2023
A principal awarding a brown haired student an award and certificate.
Principal Todd Koponyas awarding 2022 graduate Alexis Lindh. (NPSS)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A North Peace Secondary School graduate was recently recognized for her academic success.

The 2022 Governor General’s Bronze Academic Medal was presented by Principal Todd Koponyas to 2022 graduate Alexis Lindh on Wednesday.

Lindh had an academic grade point average of 96.79 per cent at NPSS.

Established in 1873, the medal recognizes students with the highest academic average and is awarded at the secondary school level.

The 2021 award went to NPSS alum Autum Mischler, who had a 96 per cent average. 

In 2020 the award went to Maria Keeler, who graduated with top grades and was valedictorian.

The 2019 award went to Xinkai Xu, who already had a 4.0 GPA in her first semester of engineering at the time.

