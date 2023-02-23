Epscan remembers founder

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Epscan will continue to be a small, family-owned business after the loss of its founder, Don Stirling.
After Energeticcity.ca released an article on Stirling’s passing, his son and the manager of Epscan, Shane, released further information honouring his father.
In 1978, Don moved to Fort St. John with his wife and infant son, Shane, from Trail, B.C.
“There began a lifelong journey of supporting the Peace Region with expertly trained tradespeople,” said a statement released by Shane.
“It wasn’t long before the small team that founded Epscan grew in team members, skills, and service areas.”
Don’s second son Dustin was born in 1981 as the family’s business grew.
Shane said Don continued to be a leader in his company, family, community, industry and many charitable organizations.
“It is by keeping Don’s vision of good people doing good work that Epscan has become known as the training house for the electrical and instrumentation trades,” the statement continued.
“Beloved by everyone here at Epscan and all who knew him, Don was an incredible father,
grandfather, Freemason, businessman, mentor, and friend. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue on.”
In 2008, Shane and Dustin joined the management team at Epscan and helped the company grow.
Shane said he and his brother intend to continue the tradition of a “small, family-owned business” their father began.
“Continuing on with their father’s mission of creating valued relationships and providing quality
resources within the community, Epscan is in the good hands of Shane and Dustin as they strive to maintain the culture and values that Don set for every aspect of his life: family, quality, honesty, and giving back to your local community,” concluded the statement.
