Community Roundup: Child Development Centre

Spencer was joined by Tana and Crystal from the Child Development Centre to chat a bit about the organization’s 50th anniversary in the community and get some details on how you can be part of their upcoming talent show.
Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances
This episode originally aired on February 23, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!