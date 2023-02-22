WANTED: Matthew Edmund Duffy

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance locating “prolific property offender” Matthew Edmund Duffy.
By News February 22, 2023
A photo of a man in a yellow safety jacket on a grey background.
Matthew Edmund Duffy. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating “prolific property offender” Matthew Edmund Duffy.

Duffy currently has no fixed address, according to police, but is known to frequent Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Prince George in BC, as well as Grande Prairie, White Court, Parkland, Fox Creek and Stony Plain in Alberta.

Duffy is wanted on warrants of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, break and enter and six counts of breach of release order.

Officers describe Duffy as five foot ten inches tall, 212 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He has a tattoo of a rose on his right hand and “brass knuckles respect on his left hand,” according to police.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.