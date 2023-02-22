WANTED: Matthew Edmund Duffy

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating “prolific property offender” Matthew Edmund Duffy.
Duffy currently has no fixed address, according to police, but is known to frequent Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Prince George in BC, as well as Grande Prairie, White Court, Parkland, Fox Creek and Stony Plain in Alberta.
Duffy is wanted on warrants of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, break and enter and six counts of breach of release order.
Officers describe Duffy as five foot ten inches tall, 212 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
He has a tattoo of a rose on his right hand and “brass knuckles respect on his left hand,” according to police.
The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!