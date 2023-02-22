Temporary service interruption expected at Tumbler Ridge clinic

Northern Health has advised Tumbler Ridge residents of a potential service interruption at the local diagnostic and treatment centre in the coming days.
By News February 22, 2023
A person in a lab coat with some medical equipment dropping a liquid into some test tubes.
Medical testing (Canva)

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Northern Health has advised Tumbler Ridge residents of an expected service interruption at the local diagnostic and treatment centre in the coming days.

The service interruption will take place in the emergency department due to limited nursing staff, according to the health authority.

Coverage that cannot be maintained may lead to diversions to other area hospitals or clinics on short notice.

The health authority said those who require life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the appropriate facility.

Northern Health’s partners in patient transfer and local health services will be notified if a diversion is required, and signage will be posted at the facility to inform the public.

Residents unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit their website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Northern Health Virtual Clinic can also be called at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to talk to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Northern Health said it appreciates the community’s patience and understanding.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.