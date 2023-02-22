Seismic event reported near Farmington due to fracking

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — One of three seismic events near Farmington on February 15th was due to industry-related hydraulic fracturing operations, according to BC Energy Regulators.
Earthquake Canada’s database reported three seismic incidents approximately 14 kilometres northwest of Dawson Creek on February 15th.
A 2.4 magnitude event at 9:20 p.m., followed closely by a 3.2 magnitude at 9:23 p.m., and finally, a 2.9 magnitude at 11:47 p.m.
BC Energy Regulators made a post on social media on February 16th stating the 3.2 magnitude event had been caused by hydraulic fracturing in the area, and the company in charge “immediately suspended operations.”
BC Energy Regulators later clarified the event had been caused by one of eight well pads in the area. The BC Energy Regulators ordered the well closed until February 20th, with the seven other wells returning to function.
According to BC Energy Regulators, the operator of the wells in the area decided not to perform further fracturing on the closed well.
There was no indication from BC Energy Regulators whether or not the other smaller seismic events were due to the same fracturing activity.
For more information on current and precious seismic events, visit Earthquake Canada’s website.
