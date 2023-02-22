Local schools participate in Pink Shirt Day

Many schools across the city wore pink shirts on Wednesday to raise anti-bullying awareness in the community.
By News February 22, 2023
Students standing and sitting in a school gym wearing pink shirt hoodies and shirts.
Bert Bowes students wearing pink shirts for Pink Shirt Day. (Jason Gill)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Many schools across the city wore pink shirts on Wednesday to raise anti-bullying awareness in the community.

According to Jason Gill, principal at Bert Bowes Middle School, his school focuses on talking to kids about how they can stand together against bullies and support one another on Pink Shirt Day.

“Today, we’ve got a large group of people that are wearing the hoodies and shirts. It’s pretty awesome to see,” Gill said.

Signage is also available throughout the school detailing how to deal with bullying, he added.

The principal said bullying is important to talk about as it’s still prevalent, and if students don’t learn how to deal with bullying at a younger age, it can play out differently when they’re “out in the real world.”

“It’s where the building blocks are put in place for a successful future,” Gill explained.

A large group of students wearing pink shirts in a school gym for national Pink Shirt Day.
Anne Roberts Young students participating in Pink Shirt Day. (Anne Roberts Young.)

Another school participating in Pink Shirt Day is Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

Principal Broyden Bennett said the school had turned it into a monthly campaign with its own acronym, “We Rock” Pink Shirt Day, which stands for welcoming, empathetic, respectful, open-minded, cooperative and kind.

This year is also the school’s second time doing a t-shirt design contest.

The parent advisory council (PAC) chooses designs made by the students, and a panel of judges decides which shirt will be produced.

“This year, it was two students, and we took their logos and blended them together, and that’s what went on the shirt,” Bennett said.

The PAC ensured each student received a shirt on Pink Shirt Day by donating the required shirts.

“Classes will be doing different activities throughout the day on their own, and then we do have a monthly assembly based on our own acronyms,” Bennett explained.

Bennett said Pink Shirt Day at Anne Roberts Young is more staff and student-driven.

“I think the drive is to continually educate kids and help them get the help when they need it…I think we’re just trying to be proactive with it.”

“I think we’re just trying to be proactive with it.”

The international movement began after a small act of kindness in Nova Scotia in 2007, where two boys banded together to wear pink to protest the bullying of a new student who wore pink.

According to Pinkshirtday.ca, one in five kids are affected by bullying, but over 110 countries participated in Pink Shirt Day 2022.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.