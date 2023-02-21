SD 60 Band raises over 5k from Lido fundraiser

By Fort St. John February 21, 2023
A purple lit theatre where a high school band is performing.
The SD 60 Senior Band performing at the Lido on February 10th. (Sabrina Brooks)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60’s Senior Band raised $5,786 at their fundraising event at the Lido on February 10th. 

The fundraising show at the Lido included performances from the Senior Band and the Montney Coulees. 

The Montney Coulees performing at the Lido on February 10th, 2023. (Sabrina Brooks)

Assistant band director Sabrina Brooks said the event was a sold-out show and extended a thank you to everyone who attended and the Lido for hosting the event. 

“Once again, Fort St. John showed it really cares,” Brooks said. 

SD 60 Senior Band performers at the Lido. (Sabrina Brooks)

The show is part of an ongoing set of School District 60 Band members fundraisers to help fund two band students’ trips this year. The biggest being the Senior Band’s trip to Music Fest Canada in Niagara Falls. 

The group has an ongoing bottle drive, and the next event is the FUNdraiser event at Ma Murray Middle School on February 23rd. 

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a night of food, dancing, bands, choirs, face painting, and more. 

