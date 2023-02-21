Northern Lights Raceway prepares for 25th Anniversary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights Raceway is gearing up to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.
According to Susan Johnson, committee liaison for the raceway, the three-day event will include drivers from all over British Columbia and Alberta in all regular classes (box, no box, pure street, sled, bike, and juniors).
Johnson said the group encourages the community to come out and celebrate its 25th anniversary with them in June.
“Our drivers and pit crews will be available to talk to all generations that have interest in the sport at any capacity,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the group has been a ‘staple” in the community, and the track wants to continue to showcase the sport for future generations.
“It’s nice to be able to get people more involved and more interested in it to help build our racing community.”
The 25th Anniversary Hotte Race will run at the Northern Lights Raceway from June 16th to 18th, 2023.
The event will include a band, beer garden, food vendors, door prizes, giveaways, and days of racing fun.
Johnson also thanked the sponsors of the track for their continued support.
For more information about Northern Lights Raceway, visit their website.
