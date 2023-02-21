New report shows Indigenous language learning on the rise

BRENTWOOD BAY, B.C. — The First People’s Cultural Council (FPCC) released its fourth Report on the Status of B.C. First Nations Languages, which revealed that Indigenous language learning is on the rise.
The report was released on February 21st and is the fourth put out by the FPCC since 2010.
The report showed positive progress in the revitalization of Indigenous languages in B.C. and reported on several areas that saw growth, including, the total amount of learners and semi-speakers, as well as an increase in learning opportunities for both adults and children.
Since 2018, the number of semi-speakers of an Indigenous language reported to the FPCC rose to 6,985. The number of people reported to be learning an Indigenous language increased by 21.4 per cent to 17,103.
The report also showed that the opportunities for both adult and child learners had increased since 2018.
In 2018, there were only two full-time Indigenous language programs in British Columbia. As of 2022, eight programs are now offered in seven different languages.
Furthermore, as of 2022, approximately 2,417 children are learning an Indigenous language in early childhood facilities such as language nests, Head Start programs, and other centres.
There are 34 individual Indigenous languages spoken within British Columbia, and there are around 10,355 full speakers of these Indigenous languages, according to the FPCC report.
Board Chair of the FPCC, Dr. Lorna Wanosts’a7 Williams, said it was “encouraging” to see Indigenous communities collaborating and finding new ways to support language work in their communities.
“The 2022 Report on the Status of B.C. First Nations Languages is a reminder that we must put all our hearts and minds together towards language revitalization. Funding and resources to create opportunities for younger generations to learn their languages help all of us to connect the past, present and future. Together is how we will get there,” Williams said.
To learn more about Indigenous language learning programs in British Columbia, visit the First People’s Cultural Council’s website.
The Fact Sheet for the Report on the Status of B.C. First Nations Languages can be read below:
