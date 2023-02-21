Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the B.C. Peace region, beginning tonight and lasting until Wednesday evening.
The weather service says an arctic airmass over the region will bring “brisk northerly winds,” which, combined with frigid temperatures overnight, will culminate in a windchill of near -40°C with a risk of frostbite.
Throughout the day on Wednesday, the windchill will reportedly remain below -30°C, falling to below -40°C again in the evening until Thurday morning.
Environment Canada says extreme cold puts everyone at risk and recommends that residents cover up by dressing warmly and in layers they can remove if they’re too warm. It adds that the outer layer should be wind resistant.
The weather service warns that frostbite can develop within minutes in exposed skin.
It asks residents to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
