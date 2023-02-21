B.C. adds $180 million to help communities prepare for natural disasters

By BC Stories February 21, 2023

VICTORIA — Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says it will add $180 million to support projects that help communities prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

The ministry says the government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund has previously supported projects that include a dike in Merritt, public cooling infrastructure in Victoria and tsunami evacuation planning in Tofino.

It says it will also now provide a one-stop online platform for communities and First Nations to review flood, wildfire, weather and other hazardous events data that had previously been spread over various government websites.

The program also includes supports for communities to prepare for the effects of extreme cold and heat.

The government says since 2017, local governments and First Nations have received funds for more than 1,300 projects to prepare for natural disasters and climate-related emergencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.