One person slightly hurt, several pets killed in house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.

By BC Stories February 20, 2023

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Several pets have died in an early morning house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.

One person was also slightly hurt when flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m.

The Chilliwack Fire department says a number of people were in the home in a residential neighbourhood on the city’s northwest side when the blaze occurred.

Officials say all the residents had managed to escape before fire crews arrived. 

The home is extensively damaged.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

