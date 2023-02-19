RCMP seek dashcam footage after van strikes pedestrian in Surrey, B.C.

By BC Stories February 19, 2023

SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help after a man was struck by a Dodge van.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the Cloverdale area and while the street initially closed, police say it has since reopened.

They say the pedestrian was brought to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

R-C-M-P say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

They say they don’t believe driver impairment was a factor in the crash, but the matter is still under investigation.

They are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area around the time of the crash to contact police.

