University of British Columbia midwifery program expanded with another 20 seats

By BC Stories February 17, 2023

VANCOUVER — The provincial government is spending $1.7 million to expand the University of British Columbia’s midwifery program.

The expansion from 28 to 48 seats, includes a dozen new spots in the bachelor of midwifery program and eight positions in the midwives bridging program, helping internationally educated midwives to become registered to practise in B.C. 

Selina Robinson, the minister of post-secondary education, says the funding will significantly increase the program’s capacity and make a positive difference for families.

Four of the bachelor of midwifery seats announced Friday were added last year and the remaining eight seats are available in September this year. 

The bridging program seats were added in January 2022.

The government says 27 per cent of births in B.C. have a midwife present, the highest proportion in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

