Unforgettable Valentine’s for local seniors, RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local seniors were treated to a night of dancing, food and drinks with RCMP officers for Valentine’s Day.
Last Saturday’s Valentine’s Day Dance was the first time the Fort St. John and Area Senior Care Foundation held the event since 2019.
On February 14th, the seniors were also visited by students from Charlie Lake Elementary with handmade cards, and local musician Naomi Shore also stopped by with her singing telegrams.
Roxanne Chmelyk, the foundation’s president, said they’ve been putting on the RCMP and senior’s dance for many years but had to stop due to the pandemic.
The event, held at Apartment 3 of the North Peace Seniors Housing Society and sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club, was to show appreciation for the RCMP and what they do for the seniors.
Saturday’s dance went exceptionally well, with seniors, their families and the RCMP officers enjoying themselves.
Chmelyk said the packed event was treated to wonderful music by Classic Country.
“I danced all night long,” Chmelyk added.
“The atmosphere was wonderful; that’s what made the evening.”
She said they look forward to holding the event again next year with an even better turnout.
“I think people really realized what an impact it had on the seniors, and with the RCMP joining, it was great,” Chmelyk said.
The society regularly puts on music nights for the seniors, with the next event featuring Deb Butler and Tom T Hall playing in Apartment 3 at 6:30 p.m. on February 17th.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!