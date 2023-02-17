North Peace Forgotten Felines purchases new transport vehicle

The North Peace Forgotten Felines Society, a local society dedicated to caring for feral cats, purchased a new winter transport vehicle.
By News February 17, 2023
A black Nissan SUV in a parking lot in the winter with a green truck behind it.
The new winter transport vehicle, without decals, bought by the North Peace Forgotten Felines. (Tricia Ouellette, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —

The transport vehicle will also be used for the society’s spay and neuter program, where they help with cat overpopulation through donations for the surgeries. However, the organization must travel to Grande Prairie for the procedures.

Tricia Ouellette, president of the society, extended a “big thank you” to the businesses that helped them purchase the vehicle: Buffalo Inn, AFDE and Enbridge.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get this without you all, and our kitties can now continue on their journey to get into their forever homes,” Ouellette said in a Facebook post.

The next time the public sees the vehicle, she added, it will have the society’s graphics on it as well as the corporate sponsors from the “amazing ladies” at Signline.

To volunteer, contact [email protected] or visit the Facebook group

