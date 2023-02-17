Moose Talks – 100 Women Who Care & Rotary Club of Fort St John

On this episode of Moose Talks, we discuss upcoming events with 100 Women Who Care and Rotary Club of Fort St John
By Moose Talks February 17, 2023

On this episode of Moose Talks, we chat with Karin Carlson, one of the organizers of 100 Women Who Care, on the event’s return in March and how you can get involved.

Then we catch up with Patricia Budgell with the Rotary Club of Fort St. John on their annual Mother’s Day Run.

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM and the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on February 17, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

