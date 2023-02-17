Free BC Transit service for High On Ice

Transportation shouldn’t be an issue for anyone planning to take in the High on Ice Winter Festival on Friday and Saturday.
Two men working on an ice sculpture at the High On Ice festival in Fort St. John.
Ryan Cook and Kevin Lewis working on an ice sculpture. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Transportation shouldn’t be an issue for anyone planning to take in the High on Ice Winter Festival on Friday and Saturday.

BC Transit will be offering free rides from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from  7:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

To plan a transit route, visit BC Transit’s website.

The festival has been taking place for 19 years in Fort St. John.

This year High on Ice will go from February 17th to the 20th with the theme of “Explore the Folklore.”

The festival features winter-themed events, including ice slides, ice carving and sleigh rides.

The opening ceremonies begin on Friday, February 17th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Park Stage after the single-block carving competition.

The ice slides will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday as well.

For more information on the weekend’s events, visit the City of Fort St. John website.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

