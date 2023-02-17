Earthquakes Canada reports 4.8 magnitude quake recorded west of Port Alice, B.C.

By BC Stories February 17, 2023

PORT ALICE, B.C. — A minor earthquake has been recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.8 magnitude quake struck just before 11 p.m. PST.

The tremor was recorded 166 km west of Port Alice, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The federal agency says the quake was not felt.

There are no reports of damage.

No tsunami is expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.