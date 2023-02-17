CP NewsAlert: Fisheries Department to shut 15 salmon farms off B.C.’s coast

VICTORIA — Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the government will not renew licences for 15 open-net Atlantic salmon farms around British Columbia’s Discovery Islands.
Murray says the Discovery Islands area is a key migration route for wild salmon where narrow passages bring migrating juvenile salmon into close contact with the farms.
She says in a news release that recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks posed by the salmon farms to wild salmon.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
