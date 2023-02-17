Community fundraisers for family of local business owner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members started fundraisers for the family behind Aniela’s Kitchen and their newest addition, Ashton.
Ashton was born four months premature and, according to the family, is currently staying at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver until he is strong enough to return home.
Currently, there are two ongoing fundraising initiatives to help the family. The first is a donation jar set up at the storefront of Aniela’s Kitchen, which can be found at 10611 101 Avenue.
The second fundraiser is a collaboration between two local Bell radio stations, the Lido and Aniela’s Kitchen.
The fundraiser is auctioning off a VIP table for six for the upcoming Jeff Newman show at the Lido on February 24th. The online auction will run from February 8th to 22nd.
Owner of Aniela’s Kitchen, and grandmother to Ashton, Jeanette Johnston, said she and her family are thankful for the community’s support.
“My husband, Blair, and I are very grateful for the support that our community has provided to our daughter and her family. Thank you so much,” Johnston said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the family directly can do so through e-transfer at [email protected].
