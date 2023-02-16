Saulteau First Nations receiving $15K for safety training

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Saulteau First Nations is receiving $15,030 for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training through the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).
According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, Saulteau is one of twelve First Nations and local governments in B.C. receiving this funding.
In total, over $562,000 from the CEPF will support communities to enhance cultural safety and humility in the delivery of local emergency management programs.
“Indigenous Peoples have cultural practices, beliefs and values that must be respected. In past emergencies, services have not always been inclusive and welcoming for Indigenous Peoples – this has to change,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.
“By providing funding for cultural safety training, communities can work to create a culturally responsive emergency response system that recognizes and addresses the specific needs and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples.”
According to the ministry, funding may be used for cultural safety and humility training, adapting emergency management tools to include Indigenous people. Funds can also be used for activities related to partnering with or providing assistance to First Nations during emergencies.
The next intake for Indigenous cultural safety and humility funding is expected to open to communities in fall 2023, said the ministry.
CEPF includes seven funding streams, including public notification and evacuation planning, emergency support services and disaster risk reduction.
The province said that since 2017, more than $111 million has been approved for First Nations and local governments for over 1,300 projects that help communities alleviate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!