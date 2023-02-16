City schedules public meeting for budget

The City of Fort St. John has started the process of approving its 2023 budget, and the next step is taking feedback from community members. 
By News February 16, 2023
A large white and glass building with flags out front on the lawn.
Fort St. John City Hall (City of Fort St. John)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has started the process of approving its 2023 budget, and the next step is taking feedback from community members. 

While the budget presented to council at the regular meeting on February 13th mirrored the one initially presented in January, there was a notable $300,000 increase in revenue under the “Other Revenue” section. 

According to the city, this increase came from the Peace River Regional District’s Pool Subsidy, which in turn increased Fort St. John’s revenue and budget under the “Parks, Recreation, and Cultural” section. 

The city is still proposing a three per cent tax increase in 2023 and an increased withdrawal from the Peace River agreement to balance a $5.6 million deficit

The five-year financial plan bylaw was read three times by title only on Monday, and a public meeting was scheduled for February 27th, 2023, to discuss the proposed budget

The meeting will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. 

The entire proposed budget and five-year financial plan can be read below: 

