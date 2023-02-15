Tower Lake area earthquakes not fracking related

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two earthquakes felt in the Tower Lake area on February 4th and 9th were not fracking-related, according to the BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC).
The BCOGC said there are no hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations in the area.
Disposal operations are within 10 kilometres of the two events, however, the commission said all are operating below approval limits.
On February 4th, 2023, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded 22 kilometres south of Fort St. John, B.C., at a depth of 2.2 kilometres.
Days later, on February 9th, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded 28 kilometres south of Fort St. John at a depth of 1.4 kilometres.
The BCOGC said the measurement of depths may vary plus or minus 500 metres.
The commission said it is continuing to review the cause of the events.
Though Energecticcity.ca received reports from residents of the earthquakes, Natural Resources Canada did not receive any “felt” reports.
While these occurrences are reportedly not fracking-related, other earthquakes have been caused by industry interference over the past few months, such as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on January 30th.
For the latest updates on earthquakes, visit Earthquakes Canada.
