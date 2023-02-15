Fort St. John sexier than Dawson Creek: PinkCherry

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic City cracked the top 20 of the sexiest cities in Canada, according to PinkCherry.ca, while Dawson Creek ranked 29th.
The adult toy website ranked Fort St. John as the 17th sexiest city in Canada out of 296 cities and towns.
The rankings are based on “consumer purchases and behaviours” from January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022.
The top purchases from the city were bondage products, and Fort St. John ranked 2nd across Canada in this category.
Last year, the Energetic City ranked the eighth sexiest town in Canada, and Veronica’s Closet owner, Kim Kelly, said she was “not terribly surprised” about the placing.
Fort St. John beat out Dawson Creek in all but one category.
According to the adult toy website, the sexist city is Calgary, Alberta, and the sexiest town is Colwood, British Columbia.
The company based the top 10 rankings on the most sex toys per person for cities with populations over 300,000 people and towns below that number of people.
Top 10 Sexiest Cities in Canada:
- Calgary, Alberta
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Ottawa, Ontario
- London, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Surrey, British Columbia
- Hamilton, Ontario
Top 10 Sexiest Towns in Canada:
- Colwood, British Columbia
- Roberval, Quebec
- Amox, Quebec
- Weyburn, Saskatchewan
- Estevan, Saskatchewan
- Salmon Arm, British Columbia
- Terrace, British Columbia
- Powell River, British Columbia
- Edmundston, New Brunswick
- Canmore, Alberta
