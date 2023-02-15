Evening Under the Stars raises $25k

The Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Evening Under the Stars event raised over $25,000. 
By News February 15, 2023
A group of people sitting around a dinner table in a decorated hall.
Guests at the Sunrise Rotary Club’s Evening Under the Stars Event, 2023. (Sunrise Rotary Club, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Evening Under the Stars event raised over $25,000. 

Head of the Evening Under the Stars committee, Wanda Smook, said the event this year was a “huge success.” 

The event took place at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on February 11th and included a dinner, silent auction, and music by the Sweetwater Band. 

Smook said some of the money raised by the event would go towards helping non-profit organizations in the community. 

Smook also extended her thanks to the Fort St. John community and everyone who sponsored the event this year and said she looks forward to seeing everyone out again next year. 

The next club event will be Ribfest in July, which will be a collaborative event between both rotary clubs in Fort St. John.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

