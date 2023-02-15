Court Report: February 6th to 10th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial and Supreme Courts from February 6th to 10, 2023.
Fort St. John provincial court, February 6th, 2023 sentencing:
Jake R. Bonko (born 1998)
Bonko was charged with driving while disqualified under the Criminal Code of Canada on July 17th, 2022. He was sentenced to a fine and a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime, totalling $1,650.
Christopher L. Chipesia (born 1979)
Chipesia was charged with the careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence or registration and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose in May 2021. He was sentenced to six months of a conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served within Fort St. John. He was ordered to report for a DNA sample collection on April 6th, 2023, and will be under probation for 18 months. He was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and a 10-year firearm prohibition. He was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge by May 8th, 2023.
Grace T. Simon (born 2002)
Simon was charged with a fear of injury or damage to a person or property and sentenced with recognizance for 12 months for an occurrence in October 2022.
Nicholas R. Wadden (born 1987)
Wadden was charged with a breach of his probation order in October 2022. Wadden was released on a conditional discharge with a probation order lasting 12 months.
Fort St. John provincial court, February 10th, 2023 sentencing:
Tanya L. Dabrowski (born 1984)
Dabrowski was charged with trafficking firearms, weapons or ammo in May 2018 and sentenced to a three-year prohibition from firearms.
Terrence J. Gibson (born 1977)
Gibson was charged with fear of injury or damage to property after an incident in June 2021 and sentenced to a $500 recognizance for six months. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Tyler W. Roherty (born 1991)
Roherty was charged with assault and driving while disqualified for offences from February 2022. He was sentenced to time served and is prohibited from driving for three years.
Dawson Creek provincial court, February 10th, 2023 sentencing:
Donald G. Mudry (born 1970)
Mudry was charged with assault for an incident occurring in Dawson Creek in January 2022. He was sentenced to a 24-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime, due on August 14th, 2024.
