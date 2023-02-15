Advanced voting for Area C by-election available today

Advanced voting for the Area C by-election opened today at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. 
By News February 15, 2023
A large concrete and glass sports facility. There is a statue out front of the building to the right, and it is sunny.
The exterior of the Pomeroy Sport Centre. (City of Fort St. John)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Advanced voting for the Area C by-election opened Wednesday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. 

Eligible Area C voters can cast their advanced vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room at the sport centre.

Residents must have two pieces of identification ready before voting: one to confirm residency in Area C and another to confirm identity. 

The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.

There will be another advanced voting opportunity on February 22nd, and the official by-election will take place on February 25th. 

For more information on the candidates, eligibility, and voting, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!