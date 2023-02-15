Advanced voting for Area C by-election available today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Advanced voting for the Area C by-election opened Wednesday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.
Eligible Area C voters can cast their advanced vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room at the sport centre.
Residents must have two pieces of identification ready before voting: one to confirm residency in Area C and another to confirm identity.
The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.
There will be another advanced voting opportunity on February 22nd, and the official by-election will take place on February 25th.
For more information on the candidates, eligibility, and voting, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.
