City has authorized four lease agreement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has authorized four lease agreements with local groups utilizing spaces at city facilities.
Two of the lease agreements were for the Pomeroy Sports Centre, and the remaining two were for the North Peace Leisure Pool and the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.
The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association received a five-year lease agreement from the city to operate its administrative offices and store equipment at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.
Hard Edge Sport received a three-year lease agreement to run the skate shop at the sports centre.
For the North Peace Leisure Pool, Tasty Dogs has received a three-year lease agreement to run the concession stand at the pool.
The Fort St. John Soccer Club has received a five-year lease agreement to operate its administrative offices and store equipment at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.
Both Tasty Dog and Hard Edge sports also received an option to renew for two additional years.
