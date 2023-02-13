Two zoning bylaws amended following public hearings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council moved to amend two zoning bylaws after separate public hearings on February 13th.
The first amendment will allow for the development of a carwash at 11211 Alaska Road South, and the second will see multiple parcels consolidated into one larger property on 101 Avenue.
Each situation had one letter written opposing the amendments, and no residents attended the meeting to speak or ask questions.
At the end of the hearings, council voted to receive both amended bylaws, read them for a third time, and adopt both by title only.
