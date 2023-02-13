Laneway into pool closed for High On Ice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The laneway into the North Peace Leisure Pool from 100th Street is closed for the High On Ice Festival.
The pool remains open, and Centennial Park is considered a construction zone, as active machinery will be working around the park.
The city asks that residents use the entrance located on 96th Avenue to park at the pool or behind the Curling Club and Pomeroy Sports Centre.
The 2023 event is the 19th year the city has put on the High On Ice Winter Festival.
This year the festival will go from February 17th to the 20th with the theme of “Explore the Folklore.”
The festival features winter-themed events, including ice slides, ice carving and sleigh rides.
The opening ceremonies begin on Friday, February 17th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Park Stage after the single-block carving competition.
The ice slides will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday too.
For more information on the weekend’s events, visit the City of Fort St. John website.
