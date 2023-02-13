First 100 Women Who Care meeting since 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 100 Women Who Care in Fort St. John are making a return in 2023 and are looking for members.
The event involves at least 100 people donating $100 each and deciding, as a group, which local organization will benefit from the event.
With many organizations still struggling due to the pandemic, event organizer Karin Carlson said it’s important for the event to resume.
Even though the event was only recently announced to make a return, Carlson said they already have ten people committed to paying for their tickets.
“The concept is 100 women donate a hundred dollars, and it raises $10,000 in one night to stay in the community,” Carlson said.
Since the group’s inception, they’ve never raised only $10,000 for an organization.
“We basically randomly draw three organizations out of a hat, and then those three organizations make a presentation about their organization to all the women on the night of the event.”
“And then the women, based on the presentations, will make their decision where they want their hundred dollars to go, and the organization with the most votes actually gets the money that evening.”
An additional benefit to the event is even if an organization doesn’t get money, it raises awareness of the organization.
At the first event in 2017, North Peace Ride for the Disabled received $11,500.
“Somebody actually brought a horse into the Lido on the stage. It was great,” Carlson said.
The event coordinator said another organization had needed a washer and dryer that year, and the local BCGEU Office bought them the required machines, even though they didn’t receive funds from the group.
Carlson said the event happens twice a year, once in March and once in September.
Below are the organizations that have received the donation since September 2017:
- September 2017: North Peace Ride for the Disable, $11,500
- March 2018: FSJ Firefighters Charitable Society, $10,100
- September 2018: New Day in the Peace Ministries, $11,200
- March 2019: North Peace Seniors Housing Society, $13,200
- September 2019: FSJ Association for Community Living, $20,100
The total amount the group has donated to date is $66,100.
Despite the group’s name, Carlson said they won’t turn away anyone who wants to join.
Those who register before March 3rd will also receive a gift from the Petite Petal Company.
To register, email transfer $100 to [email protected] with a full name, mailing address for the receipt, and an email address.
For more information, visit the 100 Women Who Care Fort St. John Facebook page or event page.
