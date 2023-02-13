City to postpone 2023 Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has moved to postpone the 2023 Community Awards to research and explore new ideas for the annual event.
In a previous committee of the whole meeting on January 23rd, staff and council discussed the current challenges facing the Community Awards for 2023.
According to the report, some notable challenges were community engagement to get peer nominations, the number of community members who benefit from the awards, the ceremony and associated costs, and the possible duplication of existing award events.
During this meeting, staff mentioned the timeframe needed to property research, engage and look into other alternatives was too short unless the Community Awards were postponed.
The report indicated that the process would allow city staff time to assess the award categories, how the recipients are chosen, and how the awards are given out to “ensure the awards align with the goals and future realization of the program.”
The entire report on the Community Awards 2023 can be read below:
