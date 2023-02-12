Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: A Look at Intimate Partner Violence in Fort St John

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
Our latest investigative story is available now for you to read.
In this article, Spencer investigates Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in Fort St John. IPV, also commonly referred to as spousal or domestic violence, is a form of gender-based violence that encompasses multiple forms of harm caused by a current or former spouse or intimate partner. In order to learn more about this problem in Fort St John, Spencer connected with the Fort St John RCMP, the Women’s Resource Society, and locals who have experience with this issue.
If you have any questions about this article or our other investigative stories, you can contact us here. If you want more investigative stories in the future, consider becoming a Supporter today.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of February 5 to 11, 2023
- Most Affordable City: according to Zolo Canada, Fort St John is one of the most affordable cities in British Columbia. We even had a representative from Zolo join us on Moose Talks to discuss this further.
- Driver in Critical Condition: The driver of a Ford Escape was in critical condition after reportedly rear-ending a Jeep, then being hit by a semi-truck near Dawson Creek.
- WestJet Exits Dawson Creek: As of March 1st, 2023, WestJet will no longer be flying into or out of the airport at 80 Vic Turner Airport Road, according to the City of Dawson Creek.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!