Vehicle fire on Highway 97 concluded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A vehicle fire blocking northbound lanes north of Beatton Airport Road has burnt itself out.
According to Fort St. John RCMP, no delays are expected.
Drive BC initially tweeted about the vehicle fire around 12:38 p.m. When Energeticcity.ca reached out to Fort St. John RCMP for more information at 12:56 p.m., the fire had concluded.
RCMP added there were no injuries reported, and the driver was not in the vehicle at the time of the fire.
The cause of the vehicle fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, and Energeticcity.ca will provide updates when possible.
