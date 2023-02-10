Moose Talks – Zolo & Elevate Aviation

On this episode of Moose Talks, we talk with Jordann Kaye from Zolo. She wrote about BC’s Most Affordable Places, and Fort St. John finished in second place overall.
Then, we catch up with Becky Grimsrud, the host of Elevate Aviation‘s tour stop in Fort St. John, about their mission to encourage more women to pursue careers in aviation.
Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM and the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.
This episode originally aired on February 10, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!